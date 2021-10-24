Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Xcel Energy is poised to benefit from its long-term investment and renewable power generation. The company's expanding electric and natural gas customer base plus the enforcement of new rates act as its key tailwinds. It has plans to become carbon neutral by 2050. The utility has been paying dividends on a regular basis, thus boosting its shareholder value. Also, it has sufficient liquidity to meet its near-term obligations. In the past month, shares of the company have outperformed the industry. However, natural gas transmission and distribution operations are exposed to leaks and mechanical setbacks. The company’s business activities are susceptible to cyber security risks as well, which might erase valuable data. Further, the utility is subject to environmental guidelines too, which could flare up its operating costs.”

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.88.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $65.55 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.21.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,182,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,465 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.