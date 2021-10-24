Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.70% of Xilinx worth $1,683,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $172.59 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $175.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.40 and a 200-day moving average of $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

