xRhodium (XRC) Price Up 27.4% Over Last Week

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 72.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. xRhodium has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $42.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

xRhodium Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

