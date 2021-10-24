Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Xylem by 247.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 175.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.70.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $128.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.29 and a 200 day moving average of $121.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,554 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

