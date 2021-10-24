Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Yamana Gold posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter.

AUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 36.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

