Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 target price on Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.02.

TSE:YRI opened at C$5.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.82 and a 12-month high of C$7.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.50.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$537.42 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

