Ycash (YEC) Hits Market Cap of $5.26 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Ycash has a total market cap of $5.26 million and $32,266.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.25 or 0.00276692 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00110189 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00149699 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000931 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,714,250 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

