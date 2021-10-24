Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $263.04 Million

Brokerages expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to post sales of $263.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.38 million and the highest is $264.76 million. Yelp posted sales of $220.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $257.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.37 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Yelp by 1,703.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,679 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,943,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,415 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after acquiring an additional 467,953 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 958,361 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $38,296,000 after acquiring an additional 449,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Yelp by 4,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,161 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 384,133 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yelp stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $38.50. 627,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,509. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 167.39 and a beta of 1.87. Yelp has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

