Yield Protocol (YIELD) Price Hits $0.0415 on Major Exchanges

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $56,950.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00049428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00204267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00102133 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

