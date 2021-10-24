Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.12. Yum! Brands posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yum! Brands.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.35.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,144 shares of company stock worth $4,162,029. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 145.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,137,000 after buying an additional 1,498,422 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.8% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,534,299,000 after buying an additional 1,207,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,188,949,000 after buying an additional 1,160,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,869,000 after buying an additional 737,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.57. 994,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,171. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $92.22 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.25%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.