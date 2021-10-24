Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.42 Million

Brokerages expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to announce sales of $81.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $67.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $312.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.82 million to $313.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $410.99 million, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $422.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of FOLD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,245,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $371,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 884,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $55,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,375 and sold 175,266 shares valued at $1,863,278. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 400.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 111,017 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,739,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 46.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 79,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 25,201 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,344,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

