Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 74.17% and a negative net margin of 42.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,233,087. The firm has a market cap of $86.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BIOLASE by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,781 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BIOLASE by 67.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 69,704 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BIOLASE by 184.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 178,839 shares during the period. 11.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

