Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.18). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $111.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 460.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 100,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 72,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

