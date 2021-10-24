Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.15). Compass Minerals International posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 214.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

NYSE:CMP traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $69.68. 150,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,214. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,193,000 after acquiring an additional 438,253 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after acquiring an additional 199,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

