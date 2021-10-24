Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will post $16.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.94 billion to $16.81 billion. MetLife reported sales of $16.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $65.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 billion to $66.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $66.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.64 billion to $69.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,908,000 after buying an additional 5,797,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after buying an additional 4,515,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MetLife by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,216,857,000 after acquiring an additional 235,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MetLife by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,972,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,419,000 after acquiring an additional 292,989 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in MetLife by 25.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,902,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,552. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average of $62.02. MetLife has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

