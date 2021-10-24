Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to Post $0.84 EPS

Brokerages expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will report $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.71. PotlatchDeltic reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 377.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 305,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $10,745,000. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 52,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCH traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.49. 366,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,550. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

