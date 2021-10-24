Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.87. Sonoco Products reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SON has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,384. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

