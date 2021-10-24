Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2021

Brokerages expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.87. Sonoco Products reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SON has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,384. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonoco Products (SON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.