Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $887.71 Million

Brokerages forecast that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will post $887.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $880.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $894.79 million. Xilinx posted sales of $766.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

XLNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.

Shares of XLNX opened at $172.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.40 and its 200-day moving average is $138.86. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $175.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 745.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,713 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after buying an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 29,782 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 107,845 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.