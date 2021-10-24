Zacks: Analysts Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to Announce $1.28 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.46. The stock had a trading volume of 230,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,330. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.41. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

