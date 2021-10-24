Zacks: Analysts Expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. PRA Group reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million.

Shares of PRAA stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.37. 131,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,245. PRA Group has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $45.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.41.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $813,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,694. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PRA Group by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PRA Group by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in PRA Group in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PRA Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.