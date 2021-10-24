Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.42. Antero Resources reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 620%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AR. Mizuho raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upped their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,942 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,641,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,771,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after acquiring an additional 483,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,607,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,216,000 after acquiring an additional 285,110 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AR stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

