Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.48 Billion

Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report $3.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.75 billion and the lowest is $3.34 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $14.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.56 billion to $15.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.20 billion to $17.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,719,000 after purchasing an additional 104,001 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 269,538 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 3.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,277,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $256,162,000 after purchasing an additional 154,431 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $210,897,000 after buying an additional 36,779 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWA stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

