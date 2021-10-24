Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Post $0.46 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Endo International reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Endo International stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,279,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,705. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Endo International by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 14,744.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 133,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 132,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after acquiring an additional 549,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,296,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

