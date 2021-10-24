Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to Announce $1.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Science Applications International reported earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.86. 162,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,318. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.46 and its 200 day moving average is $87.52. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

