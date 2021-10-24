Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $325.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will announce $325.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $294.05 million and the highest is $357.20 million. SunPower reported sales of $274.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. The business had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPWR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist reduced their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 684.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

