Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). Vaxart reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 4,363.92%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VXRT shares. B. Riley lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of VXRT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,020,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,662,161. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $844.33 million, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.31. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

In other news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 178,320 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 33,360 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 244,564.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 34,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

