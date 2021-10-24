Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.25 Million

Analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce sales of $54.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $37.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $256.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $281.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $238.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.42 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in Vertex Energy by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 2,226,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vertex Energy by 8,368.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,015 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vertex Energy by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 559,718 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $4,131,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $3,308,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTNR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,577. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a market cap of $301.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

