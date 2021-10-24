Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to announce sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the lowest is $2.06 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $8.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.83.

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.40. 765,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.23. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $93.97.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $238,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $384,089.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,128 shares in the company, valued at $443,007.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $2,515,935 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth $397,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 120,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 21,720 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth $11,066,010,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.