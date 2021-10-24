Zacks: Brokerages Expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $600.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post $600.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $599.00 million to $601.20 million. Belden posted sales of $475.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Belden by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Belden by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after purchasing an additional 44,401 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Belden by 7.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,526,000 after purchasing an additional 189,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BDC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.31. The stock had a trading volume of 145,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,023. Belden has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $62.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.