Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will report sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $720.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $5.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $6.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,971,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,177,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,182. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $114.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

