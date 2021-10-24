Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.67 Million

Analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will post $283.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $265.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $296.20 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $70.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 303.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $879.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $868.23 million to $899.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The business had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.65) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

NYSE:RHP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,486. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $90.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

