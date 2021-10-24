Zacks: Brokerages Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Steven Madden posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.48. The company had a trading volume of 773,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,530. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $45.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,285,000 after acquiring an additional 870,218 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $19,809,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1,059.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 553,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,239,000 after acquiring an additional 506,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 4,231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 293,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

