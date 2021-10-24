Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will report $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72. Vista Outdoor posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,372,000 after acquiring an additional 114,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,946,000 after acquiring an additional 96,749 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,424,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,696,000 after acquiring an additional 83,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,800,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,698. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

