Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) to Sell

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schroders presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

SHNWF stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.17. Schroders has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

