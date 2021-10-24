Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SPTN stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $827.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,931,000 after buying an additional 35,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SpartanNash by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 564,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 162,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4,656.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 502,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 491,643 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpartanNash (SPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.