Zacks Investment Research Downgrades United States Steel (NYSE:X) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for U.S. Steel for the third quarter have been going up over the past month. The company should gain from its efforts to improve its cost structure and operations as well as higher steel prices. Tight supply and strong demand are driving steel prices. Its strategic investments should also boost its capability and efficiency. Its Big River investment should also contribute to its margins. Moreover, the company’s strong liquidity position will also allow it to meet its near-term debt obligations. It has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, weak demand in the energy space is hurting U.S. Steel’s tubular business. Shipments in this business remain under pressure. Its European business is also facing challenges from raw material cost inflation. The steel industry also remains challenged by overcapacity.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.78.

NYSE X opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,339,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,138,000 after acquiring an additional 554,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United States Steel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,423,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United States Steel by 98.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 27.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after acquiring an additional 915,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United States Steel by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,186,000 after acquiring an additional 379,072 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

