Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kohl’s has lagged the industry in the past three months. The company is battling supply-chain headwinds. Management on its last earnings call highlighted that it encountered delays related to inventory receipt across several business areas owing to temporary factory closures and port congestion. Also, the company’s SG&A expenses have been rising year over year for the past few quarters now. Nevertheless, Kohl’s has been benefiting from its strategic framework, which focuses on driving top-line growth; expanding operating margin; implementing disciplined capital management as well as undertaking an agile, accountable and inclusive culture. Also, the company’s strong brand portfolio and partnerships are diving growth. Kohl’s is committed to become the perfect shopping destination for the holiday shopping season.”

KSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.24.

KSS stock opened at $49.15 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.70.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

