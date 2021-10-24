Zacks Investment Research Lowers Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Sell

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of POR stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average is $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 507.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 159.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

