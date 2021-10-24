Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) to “Strong-Buy”

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

EGY stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $47.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VAALCO Energy (EGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.