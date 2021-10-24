Zano 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $367,419.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last week, Zano has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $3.11 or 0.00005176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $33.82 million and approximately $367,419.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zano Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,902,443 coins and its circulating supply is 10,872,943 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

