Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Down to $8.35

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.35, but opened at $8.07. Zeta Global shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 2,044 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.