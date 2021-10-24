Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,890 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,860,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 69,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZION stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $66.64.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

