$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.26. Viasat reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.85 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

NASDAQ VSAT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.98. 511,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,834. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 121.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

