-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Cardiff Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.81). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million.

CRDF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Gary W. Pace purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

CRDF opened at $6.06 on Monday. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $239.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.75.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

