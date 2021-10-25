$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $101.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.72%.

AMPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 166,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 194,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMPH traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.10. 98,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.41 million, a P/E ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 0.74. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

