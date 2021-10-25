$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSTL stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $266.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.43 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 89.00%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.