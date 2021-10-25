-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.34). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05.

MGTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

In related news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $38,603.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,264 shares in the company, valued at $95,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 177,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,543,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 120,322 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $10,867,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $11,237,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 670.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 775,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after buying an additional 674,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $6.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $382.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.16. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

