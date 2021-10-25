$0.38 EPS Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.40. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.04 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $485.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker purchased 4,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish purchased 3,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. 49.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

