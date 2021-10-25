-$0.60 EPS Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to report ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($1.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $20,125,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 763,854 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 390,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,444,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBPH stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 16,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,132. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $576.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.