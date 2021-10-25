$0.77 EPS Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Ducommun reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $160.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

NYSE DCO traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,953. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $54.14. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,976,000 after purchasing an additional 25,706 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 702,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,853,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after buying an additional 64,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 353,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

